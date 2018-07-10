Transplace Named Supplier of the Year for North America by BASF

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Transplace, a leading provider of transportation management services and logistics technology solutions, today announced that it has been named as BASF Corporation’s Supplier of the Year for North America. Transplace has supported BASF’s supply chain needs for more than 10 years and was selected from among the company’s 12,000 North American suppliers for its efforts in seamlessly converting the company to Transplace’s proprietary transportation management system (TMS), increasing supply chain visibility, improving on-time performance and achieving cost savings.

BASF serves nearly every sector with a broad portfolio in five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions and Oil & Gas. Each year, BASF honors suppliers for their outstanding contributions to procurement in North America in three categories: innovation, performance and sustainability. This year, BASF recognized Transplace as its Supplier of the Year in the innovation category as well as its overall Supplier of the Year.

“Transplace is honored to be recognized by BASF both as its overall North American supplier of the year and for its innovation,” Bob Daymon, senior vice president of operations, Transplace. “These awards are a true testament to the quality of service and commitment to supply chain excellence and innovation that Transplace strives to provide our customers.”

During the award ceremony, Transplace was noted as a reliable partner that provided BASF with an innovative logistics solution to help the chemical company continually achieve outstanding transportation performance for its customers. As part of the relationship, Transplace’s onsite team manages all inbound and outbound shipments in the U.S. and Canada. Its access to real-time business intelligence dashboards and reporting enables better performance tracking and transportation planning.

Transplace CEO Frank McGuigan added, “As the largest managed transportation services provider to the chemical industry in North America, Transplace has the privilege of working with leading companies such as BASF who are committed to driving innovation and operational excellence throughout their supply chain. We look forward to working collaboratively with BASF to leverage actionable data to positively impact their business in the areas of innovation, performance and sustainability.”

