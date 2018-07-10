  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/07/10 22:06
BC-SOC--English Standings
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Arsenal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bournemouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brighton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cardiff 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crystal Palace 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fulham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Huddersfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leicester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Liverpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ch-Man City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Man United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newcastle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Ham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wolverhampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

ch-Championship Winner

Friday, Aug. 10

Man United vs. Leicester 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 11

Newcastle vs. Tottenham 1130 GMT

Fulham vs. Crystal Palace 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Chelsea 1400 GMT

Bournemouth vs. Cardiff 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Brighton 1400 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Everton 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 12

Southampton vs. Burnley 1230 GMT

Liverpool vs. West Ham 1230 GMT

Arsenal vs. Man City 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sheffield United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackburn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nottingham Forest 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Birmingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stoke 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
QPR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Leeds 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Preston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ipswich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Reading 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swansea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Middlesbrough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Aston Villa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sheffield Wednesday 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hull 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bolton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Brentford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
West Brom 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Millwall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rotherham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Norwich 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Friday, Aug. 3

Reading vs. Derby 1900 GMT

Saturday, Aug. 4

Bristol City vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Preston vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Swansea 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sunderland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Doncaster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bradford 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
AFC Wimbledon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Southend 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rochdale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fleetwood Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Barnsley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Coventry 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Burton Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gillingham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Walsall 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Portsmouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Accrington Stanley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oxford United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Charlton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Blackpool 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shrewsbury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Scunthorpe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bristol Rovers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peterborough 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wycombe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Luton Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, Aug. 4

Sunderland vs. Charlton 1130 GMT

Peterborough vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Fleetwood Town vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Tranmere 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crawley Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Port Vale 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Milton Keynes Dons 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Exeter 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Colchester 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Forest Green 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morecambe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Newport County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Lincoln City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Swindon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Crewe 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grimsby Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stevenage 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cheltenham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bury 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cambridge United 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Notts County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yeovil 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northampton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oldham 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mansfield Town 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Carlisle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Macclesfield 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saturday, Aug. 4

Cheltenham vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Crewe vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Notts County vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Lincoln City 1400 GMT