BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

All Times EDT EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Washington 12 7 .632 — Connecticut 10 9 .526 2 Atlanta 9 9 .500 2½ Chicago 7 12 .368 5 New York 5 14 .263 7 Indiana 2 17 .105 10 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB Seattle 15 5 .750 — Phoenix 14 6 .700 1 Los Angeles 12 8 .600 3 Minnesota 11 8 .579 3½ Dallas 10 8 .556 4 Las Vegas 8 12 .400 7

___

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Los Angeles at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Las Vegas at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 11:30 a.m.

New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 12 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dallas at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.<