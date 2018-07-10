Hasan Minhaj readies his 'insightful' tour, Netflix series

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off a breakout year in 2017, comedian Hasan Minhaj is ready to turn his wit to diagnosing the larger issues facing America.

The correspondent with "The Daily Show" on Comedy Central is kicking off a 15-city North American tour starting in August and this fall will host his own weekly comedy show for Netflix.

Minhaj wants to fuse his personal narrative as a first-generation Indian-American with the current political and social backdrop to examine deep issues confronting the nation.

The new tour is titled "Hasan Minhaj: Before the Storm" and starts Aug. 11 in Los Angeles. He will reach cities like Atlanta, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Boston, Milwaukee, Dallas, Minneapolis and Chicago.

He says he hopes fans will be "pleasantly surprised" by his new material.