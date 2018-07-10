New Taipei, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Yilan, Miaoli declare typhoon holiday, business as usual in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As Typhoon Maria lashes northern Taiwan, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Yilan County, Miaoli County, and Lienchiang County have declared a typhoon holiday for tomorrow, however, Taipei City and Keelung are planning to go ahead with regular office and school schedules tomorrow (July 11).

At 10 p.m. this evening, Taipei City spokesman Liu Yi-ting (劉奕霆) announced that the city would not call for the closure of offices and schools tomorrow. He explained that the Central Weather Bureau's projections for weather conditions tomorrow did not meet the city's standard to call for cancellations.

In regards to the announcement at 9 p.m. by New Taipei City that it would close offices and schools tomorrow, Liu said he "respected their decision," reported CNA.

The following are cities and counties that have announced closures for tomorrow (July 11). Keelung also announced at 10 p.m. that offices and schools would operate on the normal schedule tomorrow.

Northern Taiwan:

New Taipei City: ​Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

Taoyuan City: ​Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

Hsinchu City: Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

Hsinchu County: Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

Miaoli County: Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

Eastern Taiwan:

Yilan County: Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

Outer Islands

Lienchiang County - Offices and schools closed tomorrow.

The website of the Executive Yuan's Directorate-General of Personnel Administration keeps an up-to-date listing of work and school closures in Taiwan.