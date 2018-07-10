London Theatre Direct Takes Centre Stage on Amazon Prime Day

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Ticket retailer London Theatre Direct is poised to steal the show this month with their huge range of offers on top West End shows for Amazon Prime Day, an online global shopping event that rivals both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For a limited 36-hour period, Amazon Prime members in the UK will gain unprecedented ‘backstage access’ to some of the best London theatre ticket deals to ever hit the stage. This event, offered by London Theatre Direct in partnership with Amazon Prime, will take place during the global retailer’s highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day, which launches midday on Monday, 16 July at 12:00 BST and will continue until midnight on Tuesday, 17 July.

Recently, London Theatre Direct announced that it would be accepting Amazon Pay, becoming the first ticket retailer in the UK to adopt the popular payment system.

London Theatre Direct has carried out months of preparations for their biggest sales event in nearly 20 years. The event is expected to bring tremendous exposure of the London Theatre Direct brand and garner thunderous applause from those hoping to get the best deals on the top musicals, plays and opera in the West End including Dreamgirls, The King and I, Motown The Musical, Kinky Boots, School of Rock, Chicago, Imperium, Strictly Ballroom, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, The Magic Flute & La bohéme.

Francis Hellyer, CEO of London Theatre Direct, said, “We’re honoured to take part in Amazon’s highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day. Our team has been busy working on a seamless integration for Amazon Prime members and some incredible exclusive ticket offers on West End shows. Each Prime Day sets incredible sales records and we look forward to delivering tens of thousands of additional theatregoers to the West End this July.”

These special offers, some of which include tickets up to 60% off, are available for just a limited 36-hour window and can only be purchased by Amazon Prime members using Amazon Pay through London Theatre Direct’s dedicated.

The combination of London Theatre Direct's product offerings and Amazon's wide-reaching Prime Day celebration coupled with its hugely successful payment system makes purchasing theatre tickets even easier for customers all around the globe.

London Theatre Direct

Established in 1999, London Theatre Direct is one of the UK’s leading ticket retailers and distributors. As one of the first companies to sell theatre tickets online in the UK, through to displaying interactive seating plans, connecting to multiple API systems and becoming the first ticket seller in the world to accept bitcoin, London Theatre Direct continues to innovate using new technologies. London Theatre Direct is a fully bonded official ticket retailer for all of London’s major theatres and is a full member of S.T.A.R., the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers.

