Spectrio Names Brian Harris as Vice President of Marketing

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Spectrio, one of the nation's leading providers of in-store marketing solutions powered by content and technology, announced today the appointment of Brian Harris as vice president of marketing of the Tampa-based company that serves over 67,000 customer locations nationwide. With a background that includes founding a technology start-up and leading corporate-level projects for more than 10 years at Charlotte-based Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Harris plans to leverage his expertise to advance marketing initiatives and help grow the Spectrio brand.

“Brian’s experience across retail and technology enables him to truly understand the customer journey before, during and after the visit, as well as how to craft effective marketing strategies and solutions to engage and educate them along the way,” said Dax Brady-Sheehan, CEO. “We are excited to have him leading our marketing department in Spectrio’s Charlotte office.”

Before joining Spectrio, Harris founded Playoff Technologies, Inc., a technology development firm that delivers innovative marketing solutions to drive increased revenues, improve efficiencies and increase brand loyalty and engagement.

At Lowe’s Companies, Inc., Harris managed the company’s national corporate partnerships with CBS, Turner Broadcasting, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Live Nation, and college and professional sports leagues. He also planned and executed product and brand launches, and traditional, in-store and digital marketing projects which contributed to increased sales.

During his tenures at PNC Bank and Red Hat, Inc., Harris gained customer acquisition experience by implementing multi-channel marketing plans and working with strategic partners to develop and market bundled solutions, as well as creating sales tools to assist with market intelligence and lead generation.

“Whether customers are calling or visiting your business, at your point of sale, in your waiting area or speaking with an associate, Spectrio offers a fantastic suite of solutions to engage, educate and entertain them across all touchpoints,” said Brian Harris, VP of Marketing at Spectrio. “I’m delighted to join a company with a long history of creating exceptional value for its clients, and I look forward to helping Spectrio grow its customer base as well as expanding our marketing team here in Charlotte.”

Spectrio is headquartered in Tampa, Fla., with its main sales and marketing office in Charlotte, N.C., and three additional locations nationwide. The Company plans to further expand the team throughout the country, continuing to build its talent pool while providing best in class solutions and support to customers.

About Spectrio

Spectrio is one of the nation's leading providers of in-store marketing solutions powered by content and technology. Known for cultivating highly-engaging consumer experiences through powerful, professionally-produced content, Spectrio’s four major technology solutions include: Digital Signage, Overhead Music and Messaging, On-Hold Marketing and WiFi Marketing. Spectrio serves more than 67,000 locations, ranging from individually-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 1986, Spectrio has acquired more than 25 businesses throughout its history, evolving and diversifying its portfolio of services to remain a leader in the industry. For more information, visit www.Spectrio.com.

