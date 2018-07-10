POTTERY BARN DEBUTS NEW STORE AT TOWN CENTER ON JULY 13TH

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, will debut a new store on Friday, July 13 th, at Town Center, a vibrant and upscale shopping district, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The 12,119 square foot store highlights the brand’s classic, comfortable home furnishings and exclusive décor collections, and was designed to elevate the shopping experience for all customers. Showcasing Pottery Barn’s trusted offerings and timeless design aesthetic, the new store will offer complimentary in-home design services, providing inspiration for every room, including living, dining, bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and outdoor spaces.

In celebration of the new store, Pottery Barn will host a grand opening party on Thursday, July 12 th from 6pm to 8pm. Attendees will enjoy light bites and specialty drinks, a live DJ, shopping and a complimentary flower bar where guests will have the chance to create their own mini bouquet to take home. Customers will receive a limited-edition Virginia-inspired art print, included with any purchase, while supplies last until July 15 th. The print is designed by local artist, Rachel Maves, in partnership with Women Who Draw, a global open directory of female professional illustrators. Celebrations will continue throughout the weekend from Friday, July 13 th to Sunday, July 15 th, with exciting raffle giveaways and exclusive in-store discounts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to open a new location at Town Center, a thriving location right in the heart of Virginia Beach,” said Marta Benson, President, Pottery Barn. “Offering the latest décor and furnishings, the store offers customers a source of inspiration to make their space comfortable and true to their own style. We welcome all of our neighbors to stop by and enjoy everything that the new store has to offer.”

Pottery Barn at Town Center is open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. The store’s address is 177 Central Park Ave, Virginia Beach, Virginia and the phone number is 757-493-5960. For up-to-date information on in-store promotions and events, customers are encouraged to follow @potterybarn_virginiabeach on Instagram or visit www.potterybarn.com.

ABOUT POTTERY BARN

Pottery Barn, a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM) portfolio of brands, is a premier specialty retailer for casual, comfortable and stylish home furnishings. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogs, stores and website. Pottery Barn operates company-owned stores in the United States, Canada and Australia and has unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines and South Korea, and stores and ecommerce websites in Mexico, as well as an ecommerce site at www.potterybarn.com that offers international shipping to customers worldwide. Pottery Barn provides complimentary design services and a comprehensive gift registry program for weddings and other special events. Pottery Barn now offers products for all life stages and every room in the home through Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Bed and Bath, Pottery Barn Kids, and PBteen. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

