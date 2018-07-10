Phytelligence Welcomes New Global Vice President of Sales for Citrus

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Phytelligence, a leading agricultural biotechnology company that is revolutionizing the way food crops are grown, today announced its new Global Vice President of Sales for Citrus, Gerard Bogdon. Bogdon will oversee sales of citrus varieties of rootstock, spring buds and whips among Phytelligence’s existing and new customers.

Based in Florida, Bogdon will also work with Florida Foundation Seed Producers to provide growers who have been impacted by Huanglongbing disease (HLB or citrus-greening disease) with the opportunity to access true-to-type, virus and disease-free rootstock that is also tolerant to HLB.

Bogdon brings more than 17 years of experience in specialty agriculture to his new role. Mostly recently, he was group publisher of the U.S. horticulture group Meister Media Worldwide (Meister Media) where he managed sales, editorial and circulation for its publications, including American and Western Fruit Grower, American Vegetable Grower, Florida Grower, Greenhouse Grower and Greenhouse Grower Technology. During his time with Meister Media, Bogdon also held roles as the southern sales representative and associate publisher where he led the company to four consecutive years of record growth.

“We’re excited to welcome Gerry to the team and look forward to collaborating with him to strengthen relationships with citrus growers in Florida and around the world,” said Ken Hunt, CEO of Phytelligence. “The combination of Gerry’s experience in sales and agriculture, and his extensive network of contacts in the citrus industry will help further our mission to provide all growers with the highest quality food crops.”

Bogdon’s expertise in horticulture is intertwined with more than 25 years in sales and profit/loss management experience. Prior to his time at Meister Media, he was the district sales manager for R.H. Donnelley Sprint, Bell Atlantic and BellSouth where he honed his abilities to grow revenue by increasing existing accounts and prospecting new relationships.

“Gerry has deep knowledge of the challenges and opportunities faced by growers in the citrus segment of the market,” said Hunt. “His expertise and understanding of growers’ needs will be instrumental in providing growers with the information and resources required to thrive in a changing market.”

“I’m eager to join Phytelligence and continue developing relationships with citrus growers in Florida and around the world,” said Bogdon. “After closely covering the agricultural industry for the past 17 years and witnessing Phytelligence’s recent disruption, I’m excited to connect and communicate with growers in a new manner and help them achieve success through integrating new tissue culture practices.”

About Phytelligence

Phytelligence is an agricultural biotechnology company that is revolutionizing the way food crops are grown. Utilizing its proprietary growing techniques to provide superior quality crops, Phytelligence enables higher grower profit by increasing speed to harvest and reducing input costs. Phytelligence provides additional value to food crop growers and plant breeders through the application of advanced genetics enabling guaranteed delivery of accurate plants, disease screening, plant repository services, securing of intellectual property, and the ability to co-develop new varieties of food crops. The company has a growing pipeline of biological and compound solutions aimed at improving returns throughout the food crop value chain. Phytelligence was founded by Dr. Amit Dhingra in 2012 out of his Horticulture Genomics and Biotechnology Research laboratory at Washington State University and is headquartered in Seattle with facilities in Pullman, Wash. and Portland, Ore. Learn more at www.phytelligence.com.

