OSCE official defends journalists' glossary in split Cyprus

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — An official with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is defending the creation of a glossary that offers journalists on both sides of ethnically divided Cyprus alternatives to words that are deemed offensive or negative in their reporting of the island's long-standing conflict.

The glossary triggered criticism from scores of Greek Cypriot journalists and some political parties who see it as a bid to stymie free speech and impose a vocabulary that skews historical facts.

OSCE media freedom representative Harlem Desir on Tuesday called the criticism unfair, saying the glossary is strictly voluntary and primarily aims to encourage dialogue.

He said the glossary explains why certain words are deemed offensive by either side, calling it a tool for journalism that's supportive of the island's future reunification.