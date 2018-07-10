Raw® to Stream Live in the Philippines Exclusively on FOX+

MANILA, Philippines & STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--WWE (NYSE:WWE) and FOX Networks Group Asia today announced a new agreement to stream WWE’s flagship program Raw® live exclusively on FOX+ in the Philippines.

Beginning next week, Raw will stream live on FOX+ at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays in the Philippines with a same day, primetime re-air on FOX Sports at 8 p.m. Additionally, each week, FOX+ will stream on demand WWE weekly highlight shows Afterburn®, Experience® and This Week®.

"We are very excited to bring more of the best content to our viewers in the Philippines with the exclusive live streaming of Raw through FOX+," said Jude Turcuato, General Manager for FOX Networks Group Philippines. “Having this partnership with WWE further strengthens FNG’s push to make FOX+ the best go-to OTT entertainment platform in the country.”

“FOX Networks Group Asia shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Michelle Wilson, WWE Co-President. “This partnership to stream Raw live in the Philippines on FOX+ allows us to deliver action-packed, family-friendly entertainment to our fans throughout the country.”

FOX+ is FOX Networks Group Asia’s (FNG) video-streaming service and is available on Android and iOS devices as well as on Apple TV and select Android TVs. A free 30-day trial is available for new subscribers.

