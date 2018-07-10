BAI Announces 2018 Global Innovation Award Finalists and Launches New People’s Choice Award

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--BAI announced the finalists for the 2018 BAI Global Innovation Awards, the industry’s most prestigious awards program that unveils the most transformative solutions in the financial services industry worldwide. BAI also launched the new People’s Choice Award where voters throughout the industry will select which innovation is the most powerful among the BAI Global Innovation Award finalists.

Now in its eighth year, the BAI Global Innovation Awards recognizes industry leaders and showcases what leading financial services innovators in all regions of the world are doing to deliver new value to customers and employees and improve efficiencies and profitability for their organizations. Each nomination is evaluated by the Innovation Circle. These judges weigh each innovation on originality and impact on consumers and the industry. The BAI Global Innovation Award winners will be announced in August and celebrated at BAI Beacon in Orlando, Fla., on Oct. 9–11.

For the first time this year, BAI Global Innovation Awards will include a People’s Choice Award. Finalists from several key award categories are contenders for the award, and voting is now open. While BAI Global Innovation Awards finalists compete for this industry recognition, voters have an opportunity to participate and learn about innovation shaping the future. One winner will be selected for the award, which will also be announced and celebrated at BAI Beacon.

To learn more visit BAIGlobalInnovations.com.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, enabling leaders to make smart business decisions every day. BAI is passionate about the trusted information and powerful tools that provide leaders with the clarity and confidence needed to drive positive change and move the industry forward. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005556/en/

CONTACT: BAI

Jennifer Divelbiss, +1-312-683-2346

jdivelbiss@bai.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SECURITY MOBILE/WIRELESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: BAI

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 09:03 AM/DISC: 07/10/2018 09:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005556/en