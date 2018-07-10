Highway authority heightens control of more than 10 highways in Taiwan during typhoon  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan’s highway authority announced measures to heighten control of more than 10 provincial highways and road sections in mountainous areas across Taiwan on Tuesday evening before Typhoon Maria makes landfall on the island.

According to Directorate General of Highways’ (DGH) news release issued at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, the following highways would be closed as a precautionary measure on Tuesday night due to the approaching typhoon:

Provincial Highway No. 8 between Lishan and Taroko

Provincial Highway No. 9 (Suhua Highway)

Provincial Highway No. 9 D (old Suhua Highway)

Provincial Highway No. 7 between Luofu and Ciilan

Provincial Highway No. 7 A between Ciilan and Siyuan Pass

Provincial Highway No. 7 D (between Shuanglianpi and Chuntou)

Provincial Highway No. 2 Pisha section and Pitou section

Provincial Highway No. 9 Taipei to Yilan section

Provincial Highway No. 9 A Wulai section

Provincial Highway No. 20 between Qinhe and Fuxing and between Siangyang and Lidao

Provincial Highway No. 29 between Namasia and Wulipu

However, the enforcement of the highway closures will depend on real-time weather information and will be adjusted flexibly at the scenes, according to the DGH. The agency said it would dispatch personnel to station and patrol the above-mentioned highways and road sections.

The agency also said it would continue to monitor typhoon updates and announce information related to precautionary closures of highways, urging road users to get related information by tuning in to Police Broadcasting Service, paying attention to changeable message signs for related information, visiting DOH website (Chinese) or provincial highway real-time information website (Chinese), or call DGH road user service hotline 0800-231-035.