Michael Jacobs Joins Savi Technology’s Advisory Board

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Savi®, an innovator in big data/machine intelligence analytic solutions, supply chain management software, and sensor technology, today announced that it has selected Michael Jacobs as its newest Advisory Board member.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005033/en/

Michael Jacobs, Savi Technology advisory board member and Senior VP of Supply Chain at Ferguson Enterprises (Photo: Business Wire)

Jacobs has spent more than 30 years immersed in logistics and supply chain management, having worked with several multi-national corporations in the retail, ecommerce, and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries.

He served as chief product officer and chief logistics officer at Keurig, Inc. during a period of rapid growth. As senior vice president of logistics at TOYS R US, Jacobs achieved an impressive 100 percent increase in distribution center productivity. Today he is senior vice president of supply chain at Ferguson Enterprises, the largest supplier of plumbing materials and a major distributor of industrial products.

“We are aggressively growing Savi Technology’s product portfolio to provide our customers with the most advanced supply chain solutions available,” said Rich Carlson, CEO of Savi Technology. “As a renowned expert in supply chain management, Michael’s experience as an innovative leader will be critical in helping us capitalize on the market demand for a smarter, more secure supply chain.”

About Savi

Savi delivers live streaming facts and insights about the location, condition and security of in-transit goods. Using big data and analytics, Savi equips shippers, carriers, 3PLs and governments with actionable insights to optimize supply chains before, during and after transit, reducing costs and inventory while improving service. Savi is trusted to support some of the world’s largest and most complex supply chain networks for large CPG companies, Pharma, the US DoD and over a dozen government agencies around the globe. To learn more, visit www.savi.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005033/en/

CONTACT: for Savi

Robin Bectel, 703-287-7800

Savi@speakerboxpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE NETWORKS SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT AIR MARITIME RAIL TRUCKING OTHER TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT OTHER MANUFACTURING RETAIL OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Savi

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 07/10/2018 08:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005033/en