HomeServe Joins This Old House on PBS as Sponsor

NORWALK, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--HomeServe USA, a leading provider of home emergency repair solutions, is proud to be a new sponsor of This Old House on PBS. HomeServe’s protective service plans and installation services give homeowners peace of mind, freeing them from the inconvenience and expense of costly home repairs.

Knowing what is going on within the walls and floors of their homes and under the grass in their yards is important to HomeServe’s customers. For 39 years the This Old House crew has guided homeowners through the process of updating and transforming their homes. This Old House experts are trusted by 2.5 million weekly viewers who look to them for inspiration, expert advice, and how-to instruction about investing in and renewing their homes. With 89 Emmy nominations, the show has won 18 times; the most recent Emmy win for Best Lifestyle Program was awarded in 2016.

“Our partnership with This Old House is a natural fit as we are all on the same team, educating homeowners and helping them navigate the ups and downs of homeownership,” said HomeServe CEO John Kitzie. “We know that This Old House viewers spend many years and thousands of dollars improving their homes. We also know that one broken pipe can throw a lot of that hard work and investment out the window.”

“We are pleased to welcome HomeServe to the This Old House family. Just like This Old House, HomeServe is focused on helping homeowners keep things running smoothly at home. That commitment to homeowners, coupled with HomeServe’s proven customer service track record and efforts to recruit more skilled contractors into the workforce, create the building blocks for a successful partnership,” said Eric Thorkilsen, CEO, This Old House Ventures, LLC.

In addition, HomeServe will partner with This Old House Ventures, LLC in its Generation Next campaign to help close the job skills gap in the building trades. Together, HomeServe and This Old House will raise awareness about the demand for skilled trades people in the U.S. and the rewards of working in the home building and renovating sector. In September, talent from the This Old House television show will join HomeServe representatives during HomeServe’s Annual Contractor Conference.

“The home improvement experts on This Old House are not only trusted by millions of homeowners, but also by contractors and builders. The brand is a recognized leader in helping the contractor community recruit young apprentices into the trades, and as HomeServe continues to grow, we are proud to work together on this effort,” said HomeServe CEO John Kitzie.

About This Old House Ventures, LLC

This Old House Ventures, LLC, is America’s No. 1 multiplatform home-enthusiast brand, providing trusted information and expert advice through its award-winning television shows, This Old House and Ask This Old House, its highly regarded This Old House magazine, and its inspiration- and information-driven digital properties, including thisoldhouse.com and the new Millennial site, house.one. This Old House and Ask This Old House are produced by This Old House Ventures, LLC, and are presented on PBS by WGBH Boston. National underwriting for This Old House TV is provided by The Home Depot, GMC, State Farm Insurance Company, HomeServe, and Festool. Established as This Old House Ventures, LLC, the company is headquartered in Stamford, CT, with offices in New York, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Toronto, and its Emmy Award-winning production team stationed in Concord, MA.

About HomeServe

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a leading provider of home repair solutions serving 3.6 million customers across the US and Canada under the HomeServe, Home Emergency Insurance Solutions, Service Line Warranties of America (SLWA) and Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC) names. Since 2003, HomeServe has been protecting homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of water, sewer, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies by providing affordable repair coverage, installations and quality local service. As an A+ rated Better Business Bureau Accredited Business, HomeServe is dedicated to being a customer-focused company supplying best-in-class repair plans and other services to consumers directly and through over 550 leading municipal, utility and association partners. For more information about HomeServe, a 2017 Connecticut Top Workplace winner and recipient of seventeen 2018 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, or to learn more about HomeServe’s affordable repair plans, please go to www.homeserveusa.com. To connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter, please visit www.facebook.com/homeserveusa and www.twitter.com/homeserveusa.

