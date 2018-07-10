Top Challenges Behind Implementing Analytics in HR | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the top challenges behind implementing analytics in HR.

Many organizations gather employees’ data in one form or the other and use it for developing and transforming their business structure. But managing human resources data of an organization is no easy task. The use of analytics in HR operations in the past few years has made the tasks much easier for HR professionals. Analytics also help organizations gain strategic insights and develop the skills to model how workforce trends influence revenue and profits — quickly and precisely. In this blog, Quantzig has listed the top challenges affecting the implementation of analytics in HR.

According to the analytics experts at Quantzig, "The use of analytics in HR also proves to be beneficial for the employees as it increases employee engagement in an organization."

Top challenges behind implementing analytics in HR

Curating data: It is vital to accumulate and organize data from many operations and departments within the organization for positively implementing analytics in HR. Data has to be attained, sanitized, combined, and analyzed from numerous departments as well as from multiple business functions, including finance and payroll. Therefore, organizations need experts who can not only evaluate the data but also gather and organize the right data. Lack of data analytics skills: Even though companies are promoting the implementation of analytics in HR functions, the truth is that the analytics abilities of most HR professionals are limited. Most of them also need suitable training to become well versed with the art of converting data into meaningful insights. This often makes the successful implementation of analytics in HR a difficult and compound task in most companies. to know more about the top challenges behind implementing analytics in HR. Privacy and compliance: Analytics needs a sufficient amount of data to be collected from many dependable sources to produce the desired results. While gathering data about an employee or a potential employee - particularly from external sources - HR professionals must consider privacy. Collecting personal details of employees could sometimes land the company in trouble. Visit , to view a comprehensive list of the top challenges behind implementing analytics in HR.

