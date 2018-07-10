LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market entry strategy study on the IT solutions industry. An IT solutions provider wanted to assess the market’s potential and recognize the potential opportunities across the market space.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “Today, the challenges facing IT solutions companies are particularly daunting in the midst of increasing competition and empowered customers.”

The global IT services industry is extremely fragmented owing to the existence of many players. This is encouraging IT solutions providers to integrate innovative technologies into their businesses. If businesses are not up-to-date with the modern technologies, it is highly likely that their operations will become obsolete, putting their survival in the market at stake. In today’s competitive market landscape, customers are much more authorized. They use social tools and personal networks to collect information prior to seeking out an IT solutions provider. Customers also want to understand solutions and products in their own environments before making a full purchase.

The market entry strategy solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to measure information pertinent to the company’s markets, ascertain market opportunity, plan a market penetration strategy, and gain actionable insights into the market development metrics.

This market entry strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market entry strategy solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

