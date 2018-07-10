InstaMed Joins Epic App Orchard With New Patient Payment Integration

PHILADELPHIA & NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--InstaMed announced today that InstaMed External Payment Page Integration is available in the Epic App Orchard, and Boston Medical Center (BMC) is the first customer to leverage the integration. This integration enables healthcare organizations using Epic to create a seamless and secure online consumer payment experience while dramatically reducing Payment Card Industry (PCI) scope and costs.

InstaMed External Payment Page Integration allows MyChart websites to collect real-time credit card and bank account payments via InstaMed, while keeping sensitive data from touching a healthcare organization’s servers. As a result, healthcare organizations reduce their annual PCI compliance efforts up to 90 percent and significantly reduce their audit, hardware and personnel expenses. Additionally, healthcare organizations can leverage InstaMed to accept integrated patient payments in all settings: front office (EMV, swiped, keyed), back office (keyed), kiosk, online and mobile.

BMC, a 487-bed academic medical center located in Boston's historic South End, providing medical care for infants, children, teens and adults, is the first Epic organization to implement InstaMed External Payment Page Integration. “BMC was specifically looking for a solution to enable secure patient payments for our Epic system. We evaluated a number of vendors and selected InstaMed as we felt they allowed us to deliver a simple and secure patient payment experience through multiple payment channels,” said Arthur Harvey, VP & CIO of BMC. “A key differentiator for us was the InstaMed External Payment Page Integration as it allows us to deliver a seamless patient payment experience within MyChart while significantly reducing our PCI scope and associated expense. InstaMed’s track record of successful Epic integration along with their commitment to continue integrating with Epic inspires confidence that we will have a long-term solution that will benefit our patients while simplifying our own infrastructure.”

“Today’s consumers are demanding seamless and secure healthcare payments experiences,” said Chris Seib, CTO of InstaMed. “InstaMed External Payment Page Integration addresses these demands and delivers great healthcare payments experiences. We are thrilled to join Epic’s App Orchard to offer the latest technology for our mutual customers and look forward to continued innovation in healthcare payments.”

About InstaMed

InstaMed is healthcare’s most trusted payments network, connecting providers, payers and consumers on one platform. The InstaMed Network connects over two-thirds of the market and processes tens of billions of dollars in healthcare payments annually. InstaMed reduces the risks, costs and complexities of working with multiple payment vendors by delivering one platform for all forms of payment in healthcare, designed and developed on one code base and supported by one onshore team of experts in healthcare payments. InstaMed enables providers to collect more money from patients and payers while reducing the cost and time to collect. InstaMed allows payers to cut settlement and disbursement costs with electronic payments and facilitate consumerism for their members. Visit InstaMed on the web at www.instamed.com.

About Boston Medical Center

Boston Medical Center is a private, not-for-profit, 487-bed, academic medical center that is the primary teaching affiliate of Boston University School of Medicine. It is the largest and busiest provider of trauma and emergency services in New England. Committed to providing high-quality health care to all, the hospital offers a full spectrum of pediatric and adult care services including primary and family medicine and advanced specialty care with an emphasis on community-based care. Boston Medical Center offers specialized care for complex health problems and is a leading research institution, receiving more than $116 million in sponsored research funding in fiscal year 2017. It is the 15 th largest recipient of funding in the U.S. from the National Institutes of Health among independent hospitals. In 1997, BMC founded Boston Medical Center Health Plan, Inc., now one of the top ranked Medicaid MCOs in the country, as a non-profit managed care organization. It does business in Massachusetts as BMC HealthNet Plan and as Well Sense Health Plan in New Hampshire, serving 332,000 people, collectively. Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Medicine are partners in the Boston HealthNet – 14 community health centers focused on providing exceptional health care to residents of Boston. For more information, please visit http://www.bmc.org.

