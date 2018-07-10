Georgia Utility Addresses Non-Revenue Water with Sensus iPERL Meters

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Just 30 miles northwest of Atlanta, the City of Dallas, Georgia, offers a reprieve from the busyness of the big city with the retained charm of simpler times and a friendly community. While the city might have an easygoing appeal, running the local water utility is anything but a breeze. The utility team’s constant goal is to deliver superior service for the city’s 14,000 residents.

“We’ve built high standards for our services based on the city’s tradition of community and growth,” said City of Dallas Billing Clerk Amber Whisner.

After analyzing annual water loss audits for the city, Whisner and her team discovered significant issues around non-revenue water. The audit results spurred Whisner and her team to create a robust water loss and control program. As part of the program, the city turned to Sensus, a Xylem brand, to replace its existing water meters with a system that could more efficiently identify issues to help minimize non-revenue water.

“We discovered that a large percentage of our water was simply being lost, so it was a problem we couldn’t ignore,” said Whisner. “When you’re a paid utility that purchases its water from the county, every drop counts.”

The city replaced approximately 320 meters in one subdivision, choosing Sensus iPERL ® residential water meters for the project. Offering low-flow accuracy and high-flow durability, the iPERL uses innovative magnetic technology to capture previously unmeasured low flow.

“The iPERL water meter picked up flow data we never had before,” said Whisner. “The meters could register the smallest bit of water usage for activities like the flushing of toilets or the washing of hands.”

In just four months, the city billed for an additional 600,000 gallons of water in the subdivision thanks to the Sensus meters. Based on the success of the rollout, the utility is now deploying a Sensus advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) solution across its entire service area.

Read the full case study to learn more about the city’s all-out expansion that Whisner said has already paid for itself.

About Sensus

Sensus helps a wide range of public service providers—from utilities to cities to industrial complexes and campuses—do more with their infrastructure to improve quality of life in their communities. We enable our customers to reach farther through the application of technology and data-driven insights that deliver efficiency and responsiveness. We partner with them to anticipate and respond to evolving business needs with innovation in sensing and communications technologies, data analytics and services. Learn more at sensus.com and follow @SensusGlobal on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a leading global water technology company committed to developing innovative technology solutions to the world’s water challenges. The Company’s products and services move, treat, analyze, monitor and return water to the environment in public utility, industrial, residential and commercial building services settings. Xylem also provides a leading portfolio of smart metering, network technologies and advanced infrastructure analytics solutions for water, electric and gas utilities. The Company’s more than 16,500 employees bring broad applications expertise with a strong focus on identifying comprehensive, sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Rye Brook, New York with 2017 revenue of $4.7 billion, Xylem does business in more than 150 countries through a number of market-leading product brands.

The name Xylem is derived from classical Greek and is the tissue that transports water in plants, highlighting the engineering efficiency of our water-centric business by linking it with the best water transportation of all – that which occurs in nature. For more information, please visit us at www.xylem.com.

