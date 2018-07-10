DHL, Official Logistics Partner to Formula E, is Offering New Yorkers Free Zero-Emission Rides

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--DHL, the Official Logistics Partner of Formula E, is offering New Yorkers a free eShuttle service from key locations across Manhattan this week in an effort to reinforce the global logistics company’s commitment to drive progress in sustainability and e-mobility. DHL has teamed up with Nissan ahead of the 2018 Qatar Airways New York City E-Prix to roll out a fleet of 14 Nissan Leafs that will be available for the public to take free zero-emission rides.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005518/en/

DHL, the Official Logistics Partner of Formula E, is offering New Yorkers a free eShuttle service from key locations across Manhattan this week to reinforce the global logistics company’s commitment to drive progress in sustainability and e-mobility. (Photo: Business Wire)

DHL has set an ambitious climate protection target to reduce logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. Reducing and eventually eliminating carbon emissions is a shared ambition with Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, who would like to see the city cut gas emissions from its vehicle fleet in half by 2025 and 80 percent by 2035. The green eShuttle project is an ideal way to set the stage for this weekend’s all-electric race car championship.

The DHL partnership with Formula E was born out of a shared commitment to drive e-mobility; which is already a key part of logistics in cities such as New York City and supports the company’s interim goal to operate 70% of its first and last mile services with clean pick-up and delivery solutions by 2025.

The DHL eShuttle service will be running from July 11 through July 13 in the lead up to the New York City E-Prix taking place in Red Hook, Brooklyn, this weekend. The service will be offered from 10am to 4pm at three different locations:

Wednesday, July 11: Lexington Avenue between 43 rd and 44 th Streets Thursday, July 12: Fifth Avenue between East 26 th and East 27 th Streets Friday , July 13; Fifth Avenue between 8 th and 9 th Streets The eShuttle can take New Yorkers to locations as far south as 8 th Street and north to 57 th Street.

The service is open to members of the public who download the DHL Mobility Quest app. The app uses augmented technology to allow users to discover DHL’s solutions for future mobility and smart logistics while exploring the streets of New York City.

The DHL eShuttle service is one part of the company’s support as Official Logistics Partner for Formula E. In addition to the free eShuttle, DHL has a number of activities taking place at the Formula E Allianz eVillage including the DHL HoloLens experience and ESports simulators. DHL is also responsible for transporting some 450 tonnes of freight – roughly the equivalent of the freight volume of two Boeing 747 aircraft and 25 ocean freight containers – including 40 race cars, batteries and broadcasting equipment while working with Formula E to minimize the championship’s carbon footprint.

On the Internet: dpdhl/press

Follow us at: twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005518/en/

CONTACT: Deutsche Post DHL Group

Media Relations – Americas

Bea Garcia, +1-954-701-9265

E-mail:bea.garcia@dhl.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT ENVIRONMENT CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: DHL

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 08:07 AM/DISC: 07/10/2018 08:07 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005518/en