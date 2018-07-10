Clear Channel Airports Wins 5-Year Renewal with Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport to Provide a New State-of-the-Art Digital Ad Network

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Clear Channel Airports (CCA), a brand division of Clear Channel Outdoor Americas (CCOA) (NYSE: CCO), an indirect subsidiary of iHeartMedia Inc., today announced it won a five-year renewal with Broward County’s Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport (FLL) to provide a new state-of-the-art digital advertising network. The new agreement began April 1, 2018 and media upgrades begin Oct. 1, 2018.

Clear Channel Airports has provided FLL with its comprehensive media network since 1997. FLL is currently the fastest growing large hub airport in the United States hosting 32 million* passengers in 2017 and offering travelers over 140 domestic and international destinations. Last year alone, the rapidly growing airport experienced an over 11 percent year-over-year passenger traffic growth. As a vacation destination, and home to a downtown redevelopment hotspot, FLL presents unique advertising opportunities to a wide range of global and local brands hoping to reach its influential passenger base.

The new marketing program at FLL creates a medium for advertisers to connect with visitors and grow regional commerce and includes the following:

New Zeus screens at all terminals including arrivals and departures; Video walls; LCD screens at baggage claim areas for all terminals; Exterior column wraps at all terminals; Interior jetway wraps in all terminals; Static tension fabric displays in all terminals; and Baggage claim belt wraps throughout the airport.

“With a booming economy driven by increased leisure travel and a rejuvenated downtown area attracting visitors and residents alike, the city of Fort Lauderdale offers a very compelling opportunity for brands to influence and win customers,” said Morten Gotterup, President, Clear Channel Airports. “We’re proud to partner with the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport for another five years to create one of a kind advertising experiences for their growing number of air travelers.”

In addition, a recent Nielsen study shows airport advertising offers consumers a great opportunity to absorb and respond to brand messaging. According to the study, frequent flyers are highly responsive to airport advertising, with 80% noticing the media and 42% taking action that includes visiting a website, going to a store or learning more about a product/brand/service. Nineteen percent of frequent flyers bought a product they saw advertised at the airport. Additionally, airport campaigns are a significant driver of foot traffic, with 84% of frequent fliers likely to visit a restaurant, 50% likely to visit a clothing/accessories/jewelry store and 41% likely to visit a consumer electronics store.

Clear Channel Airports’ Daniel Devine, danieldevine@clearchannel.com, will be onsite at FLL, from July 9 to 13, showcasing the new media opportunities and available to meet with interested advertisers.

* 77% of 32 million reflects unique passenger count either originating, or ending, their travel at FLL. Twenty-three percent of 32 million reflects passengers connecting through FLL.

