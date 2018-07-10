KILL CLIFF® Expands Product Line, Launches New Packaging with IGNITE – ENDURE – RECOVER, Full System of Clean Performance Beverages

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Kill Cliff, the maker of clean, advanced performance beverages, is kicking off summer 2018 and peak beverage season with the launch of IGNITE, a clean energy drink for the tenacious warrior in all of us. Kill Cliff IGNITE clean energy drink joins ENDURE clean endurance and RECOVER clean recovery to offer a complete beverage solution that meets pre-, during and post-workout needs for athletes of all ages, missions and levels. With its expanded product offering, Kill Cliff is releasing new, refreshed packaging with a robust design better communicating the brand and product benefits across all three beverage lines. The full system of IGNITE, ENDURE and RECOVER Kill Cliff products will be available in retailers across the U.S., including military bases and all Hy-Vee locations, summer 2018.

A powerful force on its own, IGNITE joins two additional Kill Cliff clean beverages in the system to create a triple threat capable of killing the quit in all of us:

IGNITE (12 oz.): consumed for energy before a workout or when you hit that mid-day crash; offers clean energy and hydration with a specialized blend that includes 150mg of natural caffeine (green tea, ginger, ginseng), B-vitamins, and electrolytes (potassium and magnesium at 10% daily value, surpassing that of other leading pre-workout/energy drinks). At 25 calories per can, IGNITE is lightly carbonated for a killer taste and contains no sugar or artificial flavors and colors. ENDURE (16 oz.): consumed for optimal, sustainable performance during a workout; contains a specialized blend of slow-release carb fuel (low glycemic) derived from non-GMO sugar beets (Palatinose TM ) that promotes sustained endurance and fat burning during exercise, while also providing electrolytes to support hydration and sustained endurance. RECOVER (12 oz.): consumed to recover after a workout; contains a specialized blend of plant extracts, enzymes, B-vitamins and electrolytes to support hydration andpost-workout recovery.

To kick off the full system launch, Kill Cliff is executing a multi-city “Ignite Your Summer” tour in six U.S. cities. Activities include local fitness events, product sampling, workout videos created in collaboration with Kill Cliff brand enthusiasts and a 15-week long sweepstakes.

The Kill Cliff “Ignite Your Summer” Tour includes:

Atlanta – Summer Bootcamps announcing soon, July/August San Diego – Joggin’ for Frogmen, July 28 San Francisco – Golden Gate Frogman Swim, July 29 Denver – Leadville 100 Mountain Bike Race, August 11 Chicago – Chicago Triathlon, August 25 - 26 Minneapolis – Kill Cliff Granite Games, September 6 - 9

“We’ve designed this new full system of clean beverages to support the everyday warrior in all of us,” said Kill Cliff CEO Joe Driscoll. “Whether you’re training solo for an Iron Man, enjoying a killer group fitness class, or partnering with your little one in a pre-K 5k, we’re proud to offer products that fuel your mind and body.”

To learn more about Kill Cliff product offerings, the “Ignite Your Summer” tour, and a chance to win thousands of dollars in prizes all summer long, follow Kill Cliff on social media (@KillCliff and Facebook.com/KillCliff) or visit killthequit.com.

About Kill Cliff Founded and created by a former Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, KILL CLIFF ® provides a complete, advanced performance beverage system that meets pre, during and post-workout needs for warriors of all ages, missions and levels. New Kill Cliff IGNITE offers clean energy, Kill Cliff ENDURE supports hydration and sustained endurance and Kill Cliff RECOVER delivers clean recovery. Each line provides the hydration and nutrients warriors need without the sugar and artificial colors so many beverages have today. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation. KILL THE QUIT™. Visit killthequit.com and follow Kill Cliff on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram @killcliff.

