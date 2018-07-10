ZephyrTel Welcomes Three New Companies into Its Portfolio of Software Products Serving the Global Telecommunications Sector

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--ZephyrTel, a new ESW software company, dedicated to serving the global Telecommunications and Cellular industry, is pleased to announce it has acquired three new companies into its portfolio – VoltDelta, PeerApp and Mobilology, effective immediately.

ZephyrTel is building a world class Telco Practice, which provides a multi-solution and services proposition to the global Telco industry.

The firm’s objective is to offer Software and SaaS solutions across a Telco company’s IT estate; from infrastructure right across to customer experience. This, coupled with its high level of industry domain expertise, will enable ZephyrTel to offer consultancy on both business strategy, and technology execution.

Having already acquired several Telecom software companies, ZephyrTel is currently adding to its portfolio, at pace. Its newly acquired products will be marketed by their valued, familiar product names and sit under the ZephyrTel corporate brand. The company’s ambition is to build a Telco Software Group of circa $1 Billion in the medium term.

The software company will be utilising ESW’s state of the art software development and performance improvement processes, to offer the industrys’ highest levels of installation stability and throughput. Additionally, 24/7 support, and high quality global Services coverage, will enable ZephyrTel to deliver enhanced levels of business value for technology investment.

The firm aims to offer the lowest Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and superior Customer Value through its established, “tried and tested”, Customer Value programmes.

ZephyrTel CEO, Mike Shinya, commented; ‘”We see a great opportunity to serve the global telecommunications software market, from smallest to the largest of companies. The acquisition of VoltDelta, PeerApp and Mobilogy will significantly strengthen our portfolio. It is a great privilege to bring these organisations and their customers, to the ZephyrTel family.”

About VoltDelta

VoltDelta delivers cloud and premise-based, multichannel contact centre solutions, intelligent automation and data-driven contact management to optimize the customer journey. VoltDelta rapidly tailors and integrates its solutions to enable customers to increase revenue, boost retention and reduce operating costs while taking advantage of proven scalability and reliability. VoltDelta is part of NewNet Communication Technologies. For more information, please visit: www.voltdelta.net.

About PeerApp Ltd

Founded in 2004, PeerApp delivers award-winning open content caching solutions, including content localisation and caching, live streaming delivery, application and data acceleration, smart traffic management, QoE enhancement and congestion relief across all networks. Local content delivery solutions help operators generate new revenue opportunities. For more information, visit www.peerapp.com.

About Mobilogy

Mobilogy, formerly Cellebrite Mobile Lifecycle, is a world leader in providing Operators, Retailers and Aftermarket Service (AMS) Providers, with advanced mobile lifecycle solutions to enhance the customer experience, improve satisfaction, reduce cost, and generate revenue. With delivery channels in-store, on-device, and over the web, mobile retailers can take advantage of Mobilogy's full suite of mobile lifecycle solutions: diagnostics, phone-to-phone content transfer, backup, restore and wipe, automated phone buyback, and application and content delivery. In addition, Mobilogy offers retailers monitoring, statistics and analysis of all activities. Mobilogy’s global leadership is demonstrated through its deployment of over 150,000 units at more than 200 mobile operators and retailers globally, representing well over 100,000 stores and handling hundreds of millions of transactions per year. For more information, visit www.mobilogy.com.

