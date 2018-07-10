Tapestry Collection by Hilton makes its New York City Debut with the Addition of The Bernic Hotel in Midtown Manhattan

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Today, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, one of Hilton ’s 14 market-leading brands, introduces The Bernic Hotel New York City, Tapestry Collection by Hilton to its expanding portfolio of distinctive, upscale properties. The first Tapestry Collection property in New York City, The Bernic offers an authentic, modern experience for guests in the heart of Midtown East, located a few short blocks from Grand Central Station and Rockefeller Center, among other landmarks.

The Bernic’s 96 guest rooms offer a sleek and serene space featuring heated bathroom floors and walk-in rain showers to help guests relax after a long day of urban exploration. With floor-to-ceiling windows in every room and balconies in more than 75 percent of them, guests can take in spectacular views of Midtown Manhattan while enjoying all the comforts of their stay at The Bernic. In addition to the spectacular rooms with a view, The Bernic offers a changing collection of images and creations by artist Ian Sklarsky that have become seasonal fixtures in the hotel.

“Flanked by legendary New York City landmarks, The Bernic’s location in the Turtle Bay neighborhood offers the convenience of Midtown, making it a great choice for business travelers, those enjoying a weekend getaway or guests planning an extended vacation,” said Jenna Hackett, global brand head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “As our third Tapestry Collection property in the great state of New York, The Bernic is a wonderful addition to our expanding vibrant portfolio of unique hotels, all backed by Hilton.”

The property also offers premiere food and dining options for guests, visitors and New York City residents. Allora Restaurant -- featuring a Carrera marble bar and herringbone floors -- embodies the spirit of old New York with a modern twist. With a menu rooted in Northern Italian-American specialties, guests can enjoy homemade pasta, classic seafood dishes and tableside preparations of traditional favorites including the classic Caesar Salad, the ‘Godfather’ Grilled Branzino, Zabaglione and more. After dinner, guests can savor seasonally curated cocktails while enjoying 180-degree, panoramic views of the city from the Alto rooftop lounge, open from May-October.

“We have a beautiful property and a fantastic staff and have been doing quite well as an independent property, but we felt that partnering with Hilton and especially as a Tapestry Collection gave us some piece of mind for the future as New York City continues to add new hotel rooms at a breathtaking pace,” said President & CEO of Marshall Hotels & Resorts, Mike Marshall. “Hilton’s Honors members will find the comfort of this great boutique property as well as its location very satisfying.”

The Bernic will also be a part of Tapestry Collection's Youth Service America #LeadASAP Spark the Arts program. In May 2017, Tapestry Collection by Hilton launched a partnership with Youth Service America (YSA), which is dedicated to creating opportunities for young people to develop skills to help them succeed in work and in life. Aimed at activating youth in local Tapestry Collection communities, the #LeadASAP Spark the Arts program provides grants to empower young people by supporting creative service projects that benefit their neighborhoods ranging from film projects, writing workshops, community art and much more. New York City youth interested in applying can visit http://www.ysa.org/bernic for more information and to submit their application.

All hotels within the Tapestry Collection portfolio are a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. In addition, members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app. Exclusively for Hilton Honors members, The Bernic will offer 1,000 bonus points for guests who stay at the property between July 1-December 31, 2018 by selecting a specific offer rate available here.

