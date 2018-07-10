Hungarian politician on trial for spying on EU for Russia

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A trial has begun in the case of a Hungarian member of the European Parliament charged by prosecutors with spying for Russia on the European Union.

The trial of Bela Kovacs began Tuesday at the Budapest Regional Court, but the judge closed the initial session to the public because of the classified nature of the case.

Kovacs, who resigned from the nationalist Jobbik party after his December indictment, reiterated his claims of innocence and continues to work as an EU lawmaker.

Kovacs and three others are also facing fraud charges stemming from the fictitious employment of interns in the EU parliament in 2012-2013.

Talking to reporters outside the courtroom, Kovacs said: "My conscience is absolutely clean."

Defense lawyer Istvan Szikinger said he expects the trial to conclude next year.