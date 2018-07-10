Sensifree Named Winner of 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Award

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Sensifree, a medical device company developing advanced RF-based hemodynamic monitoring solutions, announces that it has been chosen from thousands of entrants as a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America 2018 award. The award recognizes Sensifree as among this year’s most exciting and innovative private technology companies in the North American business region.

“We are honored to be a Red Herring Top 100 winner, which is an important acknowledgment of our innovative solution to continuous blood pressure monitoring without the need for an invasive arterial line,” said Eran Agmon, Sensifree’s co-founder and CEO. “We are well positioned to accelerate development of our first product, a blood pressure monitoring solution for critical care settings, and advance this product toward commercialization.”

Companies considered for the 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America award were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration.

Red Herring’s editors have been evaluating the world’s startups and tech companies for over two decades. It gives them the ability to see through the industry’s hype, to pick firms that will continue on a trajectory to success. Brands such as Alibaba, Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have all been singled out in Red Herring’s storied history.

“2018’s crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet,” said Red Herring chairman Alex Vieux. “North America has led the way in tech for so many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies here in California, which is in many ways the heartland of the industry, has been a thrilling experience.

“What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors,” added Vieux. “Some of the technical wizardry and first-rate business models on show here at the conference has been fantastic to learn about. We believe Sensifree embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Sensifree should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong.”

About Sensifree

Sensifree is a clinical-stage medical device company developing products based on its proprietary NEST (Noninvasive Electromagnetic Sensing Technology) platform for continuous and noninvasive hemodynamic monitoring. The Company’s first product, a blood pressure monitor, will be a valuable tool at the hands of anesthesiologists, enabling them to increase patient safety by better monitoring. Continuous, Non-invasive Blood Pressure (cNIBP) monitoring would allow anesthesiologists to identify episodes of low BP during surgery, which is a major risk for the development of Myocardial Injury, a leading cause for post-operative 30 day mortality. For more information please visit www.sensifree.com.

