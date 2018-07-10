Zales®, The Diamond Store Highlights Popular Engagement Ring Styles as part of the Pinterest 2018 Wedding Report

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Zales, The Diamond Store® highlights the popular engagement ring styles for today’s brides-to-be as part of the Pinterest 2018 Wedding Report, which features the top trending ideas consumers are saving as they plan for the big day. The engagement ring is obviously a focus for Pinners, and Zales, an industry leader since 1924, has long been a resource for the latest designs and fashion inspiration.

Today’s bride-to-be is focused on the style of the engagement ring as a reflection of her own tastes and the unique bond it celebrates. Because of this, the engagement ring discussion has evolved. Where it was once all about the center stone, now the diamond is an important element of the overall style. Given this, customers need a trusted partner to help them find the perfect ring now more than ever, and no company knows style like Zales.

So what are the latest engagement ring styles and how do you know what’s right for you? Here are a few tips from the trend experts at Zales incorporating insights from the 2018 Wedding Report.

The Glamorous Bride: If bling is your thing, try choosing a bold and dramatic design, like a single or double halo-framed style - a setting that enhances the beauty of the center stone with rows of diamonds encircling it. And if one diamond is good, what about two – or three? Three-stone rings (much like the stunner that adorns the finger of a certain duchess) are back in vogue and with good reason, they are a gorgeous and meaningful statement. The Classic Bride: If you prefer a traditional look that stands the test of time, something that’s simple yet sophisticated, then a solitaire may be just the thing for you. While the solitaire is a classic look, a fancy cut center stone – such as oval or pear cut – can offer tradition with a twist. The Romantic Bride: It could be lavish or understated, but the hopelessly romantic bride is often all about the details. If you fall into this category, you may want to check out more vintage designs with stunning filigree details or an Art-Deco inspired style. The Fashionable Bride: Your style is one-of-a-kind, and your engagement ring has to be as well. So a modern and unique engagement ring highlighted by unique frame shapes and rose gold.

Since 1924, Zales has been a trusted destination for customers seeking the latest jewelry styles. Customers can check out the selection of the most popular bridal collections and trends by visiting Zales.com or their local Zales store.

