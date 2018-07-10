From Solo to Social: Wikitude Will Change the Way We Consume Digital Information

SALZBURG, Austria--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Augmented Reality has the power to connect us. But so far, it’s been a lonely ride: most AR experiences were limited to one person in the “here and now”. The 8th version of Wikitude’s Augmented Reality Software Development Kit (SDK) takes the next step towards more social, persistent and accurate AR experiences. SDK 8 overcomes all known limitations of time and space across platforms and devices with three new features: Scene Recognition, Instant Targets and, Extended Object Recognition.

New AR dynamic: track, save and share

SDK 8 introduces ‘Scene Recognition’, a feature long-awaited by the AR market. It understands the real world as good as it gets. Wikitude’s new feature can recognize and track not only small objects but also rooms, buildings, industrial sites, machinery and large-scale objects.

Extended Object Tracking enables augmentations to persist during the AR experience even after the initial trigger marker is out of the camera view. So even though you might move away from an object, you can continue the AR experience on the go.

With Instant Targets, AR experiences can be persistently accessed by multiple users across devices and operating systems (iOS, Android, and UWP). This means you will be able to save AR experiences and share it with others. Furthermore, Instant Targets introduces the ability to expand AR experiences on the fly.

SDK 8 is a step towards Wikitude’s vision of micro AR Clouds, the place where all digital data will be stored and shared within a group of friends or within the restricted environment of an enterprise cloud.

From Solo to Social: SDK 8 will be a game-changer

Wikitude CEO Martin Herdina believes this new set of features is a game-changer for the AR industry: “ So far AR has been a solo-experience. This is our entry point to transform it into a collaborative one. Moving forward, I am sure there will be a fundamental shift in how we consume information, communicate with each other and collaborate.”

Wikitude 10-year-anniversary: SDK free for startups

With over 1 billion app installs and as one of the fastest-growing AR ecosystems, Wikitude is celebrating its 10 year anniversary by adding a free Startup Product to its offering. “ Wikitude is committed to making AR more accessible to companies in early stages. Providing free access to our topnotch tech is the best way to celebrate Wikitude’s 10-year mark ”, says Paula Perrichot, Marketing Director.

SDK 8 is available for download at www.wikitude.com.

About Wikitude GmbH

Wikitude is the leading independent augmented reality platform for phones, tablets, and smart glasses with over 100,000 registered developers, 25,000 published apps, and 1 billion app installs. Wikitude enables developers, agencies, and enterprises to create AR experiences that delight, amaze, and provide a tangible return on investment. Learn more at www.wikitude.com

