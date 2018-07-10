Toshiba Develops Low Reverse-Current Schottky Diode with Improved Thermal Performance

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) announces the launch of a new Schottky barrier diode product “CUHS10F60.” The device is targeted at applications such as rectification and backflow prevention in power supply circuits. Mass production and shipments start today.

The new CUHS10F60 features a low thermal resistance of 105°C/W [1] in its newly developed US2H package that has the packaging code “SOD-323HE”. The package’s thermal resistance has been reduced by about 50% compared to the conventional USC package, enabling easier thermal design.

Further improvements in performance have also been made when compared to other family members. In comparison to the CUS04 [2] Schottky diode, the maximum reverse current has been reduced by around 60% to 40µA [3]. This contributes to a lower power consumption in applications where it is used. In addition, its reverse voltage has been increased from 40V to 60V. This increases the range of applications where it can be used compared to the CUS10F40 [4].

Applications

Power supply circuit (rectification, backflow prevention, etc.)

Features

Low forward voltage: V F =0.56 V (typ.) @I F =1.0 A Low reverse current: I R =40 μA（max）@V R =60 V Small surface mount package: High-density mounting secured with US2H(SOD-323HE) package.

Notes: [1] Mounted on an FR4 board (25.4mm × 25.4mm × 1.6mm, Cu Pad: 645mm 2 ) [2] Absolute Maximum Ratings: V RRM =60V, I F(AV) =0.7A [3] Test Condition: Reverse voltage V R =60V [4] Absolute Maximum Ratings: V R =40V,I O =1.0A

