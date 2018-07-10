Skechers GO GOLF® Elite Athlete Russell Knox Wins Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE:SKX) celebrates Scottish golf pro Russell Knox’s stunning finish at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on July 8, 2018, at Ballyliffin Golf Club in Ireland. Competing in Skechers GO GOLF, Knox holed incredible 40-foot putts on both the final hole of regulation and again in the sudden death playoff to secure the win—his second career victory on the European Tour. This success launches him to 8th in the European Ryder Cup standings leading up to this week’s Scottish Open.

“To say this win feels amazing is an understatement—as players we dream about this kind of finish our entire career,” says Knox, who joined the Skechers elite golf team in 2016. “Many factors helped with my win, but there must be a reason they call the shoes I wear Skechers GO GOLF Focus 2™. I was able to stay grounded and concentrated on my game as the adrenaline was pumping on those last holes.”

“We’re proud to be part of Russell’s remarkable win in Ireland that was made all the more exciting with the dramatic ending which will have people talking for a very long time,” says Michael Greenberg, president of Skechers. “Russell has been an amazing asset for driving awareness and excitement for the Skechers GO GOLF collection throughout Europe and for golf fans around the globe. We love that he’s illustrating how easy it is to keep focused on the game while wearing our footwear.”

A pro since 2007, Russell Knox earned his first full PGA Tour card after winning the Chiquita Classic on the Nationwide Tour in 2011. Always determined to succeed and never give up, the Scotsman flirted with a breakthrough year for a few seasons before finding his footing with a strong start to the 2014 season and playoff finish at the Honda Classic. Coming off his November 2015 victory and first PGA Tour win at the WGC HSBC Champions in Shanghai, a rapid ascent up the Official World Golf Rankings led to Knox becoming a major contender on the 2016 Tour when he broke top 5 in the FedEx Cup standings for the first time.

The roster of elite golfers wearing Skechers GO GOLF also includes Matt Kuchar, Colin Montgomerie, Brooke Henderson, Wesley Bryan, Belén Mozo and Billy Andrade.

Known for its lightweight, high quality, stable and comfortable designs, Skechers GO GOLF has achieved prominence within the golf category, alongside the brand’s award-winning running, walking and training collections. The Skechers GO GOLF apparel line offers athletes comfort and freedom of movement through a wide assortment of styles constructed with innovative moisture-wicking fabrics in a variety of colors for both men and women.

Skechers GO GOLF is available at Skechers retail stores and skechers.com as well as select retail partners including specialty golf pro shops.

