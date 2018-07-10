As German neo-Nazi trial ends, families still seek answers

FILE - In this June 5, 2018 file photo terror suspect Beate Zschaepe, center, stands in the court room in Munich, Germany. The verdict against the onl
MUNICH (AP) — A court in Munich is due to conclude its five-year trial of the only known survivor of a far-right cell suspected of killing nine people from ethnic minorities and a police officer, in a case that shocked Germany when it came to light in 2011.
Families of the victims planned to hold a news conference Tuesday, a day before the verdict in the trial of Beate Zschaepe, to highlight questions they feel the trial hasn't answered about the actions of the National Socialist Underground and its supporters, and about why their loved ones were targeted.
Lawyers for the relatives say the second-longest trial in German post-war history failed to examine the security agencies' mistakes and the role their informants in the neo-Nazi scene played during the nearly 14 years the NSU evaded arrest.