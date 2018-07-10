Connected Objects: a Global Ambition at Total

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Oil and gas company Total has joined forces with Sigfox, the world’s leading IoT connectivity service, to deploy a solution designed to optimise rolling stock and help manage trailer fleets.

What’s the solution?

Created by transporters, for transporters, Where’s my Trailer? is an innovative new way to improve how trailer fleets are used and kept secure.

The solution works by installing a box on the trailer, to identify any equipment that is underused or has been lost or stolen.

Our partnership

Total group has signed a global partnership with Sigfox. The solution was developed by Total Marketing France through its subsidiary Stela and has been in test phase for a year with the company’s transporter customers.

“Sigfox technology, together with our proximity to Freight and Logistics, has given us the opportunity to offer a reliable and efficient way of geolocalising rolling stock throughout Europe,” explains Benoît Luc, Director of Total’s European Marketing & Services Department.

“We are delighted with how the Total project has developed,” adds Patrick Cason, Managing Director of Sigfox France. “ The significant size of the Total group has in no way hindered our progress, in fact quite the opposite. We have seen how its full force can really benefit innovation. The group knows how to listen to its customers, how to think about their experience as users, and how to commit to providing innovative services. Our teams worked together very easily because Total both responds and makes decisions promptly.”

How it works

The boxes are self-powered and very easy to install on the trailer. They communicate using Sigfox technology, which is able to provide a low bandwidth connection network at a very low cost.

Where’s my Trailer? localises any stationery trailers and allows users to set up notifications. Messages are displayed on the secure customer portal, which can be accessed from the websites stela.fr and as24.com,and are compatible with all digital devices.

Maps and dashboards provide information on:

Trailers and a track record of inactive periods Tractor-trailer pairing – drop-and-hook detection Maintenance – vehicle safety inspection, repairs Unauthorised movement during time periods can be configured by the customer

How to access the service

Where’s My Trailer? is easy to deploy and use, and is very competitively priced on the transport market.

This solution marks the end of high costs and complex systems: benefiting from Sigfox’s services and international network, this disruptive solution both significantly reduces costs and simplifies the system’s implementation, unlike current solutions that are complex to deploy.

It will be available from July 9, 2018, first in France and then in Europe, through Stela and AS24. There will also be a hotline open 5 days a week, to help customers install their boxes, use the secure portal, and configure their options. Where’s my Trailer? is free to download – the only requirement is to purchase a subscription.

The solution is scalable and will soon include new features.

