|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|63
|29
|.685
|—
|New York
|59
|30
|.663
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|46
|44
|.511
|16
|Toronto
|41
|48
|.461
|20½
|Baltimore
|25
|66
|.275
|37½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|40
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|48
|.455
|8½
|Detroit
|40
|53
|.430
|11
|Chicago
|30
|60
|.333
|19½
|Kansas City
|25
|65
|.278
|24½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|32
|.656
|—
|Seattle
|57
|34
|.626
|3
|Oakland
|51
|40
|.560
|9
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|14
|Texas
|40
|52
|.435
|20½
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Cleveland 0
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Mets 0
Texas 3, Detroit 0
Houston 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Minnesota 10, Baltimore 1
Boston 7, Kansas City 4
Seattle 6, Colorado 4
L.A. Angels 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
|Monday's Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
Boston 5, Texas 0
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5
Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1
Oakland 2, Houston 0
|Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 7-2) at Baltimore (Cashner 2-9), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Romano 5-8) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Boyd 4-7) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gallardo 3-0) at Boston (Velazquez 6-0), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 1-6) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-6), 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-8) at Minnesota (Slegers 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 8-6) at Houston (Verlander 9-4), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Leake 8-5) at L.A. Angels (Richards 5-4), 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 6-7), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 5-6) at Boston (Sale 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-5), 10:07 p.m.