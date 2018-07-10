Filipino rap stars Sinio and Shernan to have rematch in Taiwan

Taipei (CNA) - The Phillipines' FlipTop Battle League stars Sinio and Shernan are scheduled to square off in an epic promotional rematch to be held in Zhongli District, Taoyuan on Sunday, according to the event's organizer Alpha Martial Eagles Production (AMEP).



The FlipTop Battle League is the first and largest professional rap battle conference in the Philippines, founded in 2010.

Previously the two battle rappers faced each other with their respective teammates during the finals of the Fliptop Dos por Dos 2017, a tag-team freestyle rap battle held on Dec. 9 last year in Makati City, Metro Manila.

Shernan and his teammate M Zhayt won the match and took home the title.



AMEP head Allan Viray said the heavily anticipated event will be packed with an all-star lineup of Filipino battle rappers from both the Philippines and Taiwan.



A total of seven battle rappers from the Philippines will be flown over to Taiwan to participate in the event, Viray added.



The eight sets of battles that are to be showcased on the day will also feature members of Taiwan's Filipino hip hop group Brown 101, Viray pointed out.



According to the battle fixtures, Brown 101 heavyweight Joey Write is expected to take on Shareen, who hails from the City of Las Pinas in the National Capital Region of the Philippines.

A veteran of numerous battle competitions and street battles, including Mariang Brutal, the Philippines first female battle league, Shareen said it will be her first time battling against a male opponent, but she will give her fans and Joey Write a good and entertaining battle.

Another female verses male battle at the event will also include Brown 101 rapper J-myn who currently resides in Taoyuan but is originally from the Province of Isabela in the Philippines.

J-myn, an aspiring female emcee, made waves across the Filipino hip hop community in Taiwan for her reality diss track with fellow bandmate Deeplowmatik, "Wag kang feeling close".



She is scheduled to battle fellow compatriot Ray Delupio, who is originally from the province of Nueva Ecija, and now represents Hsinchu in Taiwan.

A special two-on-two battle between Filipino rappers in Taiwan and Filipino rappers from the Philippines will also be a highlight of the show.



Tag team duos DJ and Kevin J from Yilan and Miaoli County's Chunan Township will match up against Don Pao and Lhipkram from the Philippine Province of Cavite and the City of Las Pinas, to give fans a taste of the fierce bombardments of rhymes and wordplay to come from both sides of the Luzon Strait.

Other battles include Surhenyo vs. Rzone, Lhipkram vs. Ace J, Don Pao vs. Jigsaw and Pistolero vs. Kevin J.



The event follows from the success of Laklakan 1, a two-day rap battle event which was held in the central city of Taichung and also in Taipei during Feb. 17 and 18, respectively.



In the spirit of giving back to his community, Viray said just like the previous event, an amount of money donated by sponsors of Laklakan 2 will be donated to the LITRO Babies Phils Inc – LIver TRansplant Operation, a support group for children who need liver transplants in the Philippines.



