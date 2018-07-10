Italy vows to 'punish troublemakers' of new migrant rescue

ROME (AP) — Italy's transport minister says an investigation is underway into the latest rescue of migrants off Libya, in which an Italian ship tending to an oil rig picked up some 60 people.

Minister Danilo Toninelli vowed to "punish the troublemakers" and praised the Italian coast guard for taking on the migrants from the tug Vos Thalassa. Toninelli tweeted Tuesday that the migrants were "putting at risk the lives of the crew" of the Thalassa.

News agency ANSA said the Thalassa intervened in the rescue in Libya's search and rescue zone late Monday, even though the Libyan coast guard had been alerted to the distress call. Under Italy's new hard-line, anti-migrant interior minister Matteo Salvini, Italy is seeking to have Libya's coast guard rescue migrants and take them back.