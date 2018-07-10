TRA announces partial rail closure due to Super Typhoon Maria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) announced a partial cancellation of service on July 10, due to expected wild weather from Super Typhoon Maria, reported CNA.

A total of 5 trains on the West Coast and East Coast lines have been canceled.

Super Typhoon Maria will make landfall in northern Taiwan on July 10, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across northern and central Taiwan during the afternoon and evening. Official office and school closures have been announced across northern and eastern Taiwan for this afternoon.

The TRA has announced the following service cancellations.

West Coast line:

177 service departing from Taipei Main Station at 5.45 p.m.

138 service departing from Kaohsiung at 3.38 p.m.

East Coast line:

431 service departing from Taitung at 3.21 p.m.

181 service departing from Hualien at 4.40 p.m.

282 service departing from Taipei at 5.40 p.m.

The Pingxi line will stop operations at 5.00 p.m. and the Neiwan line will stop at 7.00 p.m.

Passengers are asked to visit the TRA website for the latest information.