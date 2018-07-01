New Taipei court sentences man to death for murder of 4 year old in his care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taiwanese courts have just handed down a death sentence to a man found guilty of the murder of a four year old child, whose care was entrusted to the man and his mother.



A court in New Taipei City on July 10 sentenced Zhuang Chia-yi (莊嘉億) to death for the murder of a four year old girl who was the daughter of a woman that had been cohabitating with Zhuang and his mother (劉禎梅). The mother received a sentence of life imprisonment.



The girl’s mother, surnamed Qiu (邱), was involved in drug use and sent to jail in October 2017. She entrusted Zhuang, with whom she was cohabitating, and his family with the care of her young daughter.

However, shortly after Qiu was incarcerated, Zhuang began to mistreat the girl who he claimed was disobedient, reportedly beating the girl with metal bars, which caused serious damage to the bones in her legs.



The girl was also malnourished while under the supervision of the man and his mother. Social services made several attempts to check on the girl’s condition during the time she was with them, but the mother consistently gave excuses, and lied about the girl’s whereabouts to avoid meeting with the social workers.



On Nov. 22 of last year both Zhuang and his mother were away from the house, and had left the girl with a 10 year old nephew, charged with feeding her.

It was later determined that the girl was already dying before the adults had left her in the care of the young boy. She was dead by the time the adults returned to the house, and after alerting a local hospital, the adults were arrested on suspicion of negligence and mistreatment leading to the girl’s death.



The nephew later testified in court, and said that the entire afternoon, the girl had eaten only four small mouthfuls of food throughout the day. The boy was quoted as saying “it was too late for little sister” (妹妹GG了).

Despite several broken bones in her legs and right hand, and her bruised and battered body, it is suspected that the girl may have actually died from septic shock. She was purportedly so malnourished and dehydrated that she was unable to properly chew her food for several days, leading to bacteria in her mouth and throat from unswallowed food particles which may have precipitated a septic condition.

The mother, surnamed Liu, has been given life imprisonment on the charges of lying to social services, obstructing investigations into the child’s condition, and abuse contributing to the death of a the child.

A spokesman for the Children’s Rights Association of Taiwan (臺灣兒童權益聯盟) quoted by Liberty Times said that they agreed with the decision of the court to hand down the death penalty to Zhuang and a life sentence for the mother. Their reasoning was based on the condition of the young girl’s body which evidenced severe beatings and a complete disregard for the health and well-being of the child.

The Association also organized held a farewell ceremony and funeral for the young girl last year.