Toshiba Announces 14TB HDD Availability on Select Supermicro Storage Servers

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) today announced that Super Micro Computer, Inc. has successfully qualified the MG07ACA Series 14TB [1] and 12TB HDD SATA models on select Supermicro storage server platforms. Using a 9-disk, helium-sealed design, the new MG07ACA Series provides power-efficient capacity and storage density, which is now available on Supermicro’s popular SuperStorage (SSG) line-up of server platforms. The MG07 Series industry-leading 14TB capacity allows data center customers a choice of storage server platform solutions available through Supermicro’s extensive network of distributors as well as systems and solutions integrators.

Toshiba: MG07ACA Series 14TB SATA HDD (Photo: Business Wire)

“As we continue to develop solutions to meet the growing capacity needs of enterprise and cloud data center customers, Toshiba is pleased to be working with Supermicro on solutions utilizing our new MG07ACA Series helium-sealed HDD,” said Shuji Takaoka, General Manager of Storage Products Sales & Marketing Division at Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation. “Toshiba’s innovative, power-efficient 9-disk design delivers the highest capacity available in the market today using conventional magnetic recording, and matches up well with Supermicro’s highly-regarded lineup of server and storage solutions.”

“Being first-to-market with storage servers qualified to support 14TB hard drives puts Supermicro and Toshiba in a strong position to better support our customers with high-capacity storage solutions,” said Michael McNerney, vice president, Software Solutions and Network Security, Supermicro. “Leveraging Supermicro’s complete portfolio of open industry standard storage optimized servers with maximum efficiency, customers can now maximize the storage capacity per server node by using 14TB SATA drives and achieve even better cost per TB.”

The MG07ACA Series features both 14TB 9-disk and 12TB 8-disk models. The helium-sealed 3.5-inch [2] mechanical design realizes better storage density and a lower HDD operating power profile, achieving a 40% increase in maximum capacity and 50% better power efficiency (W/GB) over 10TB HDD models.

The 14TB and 12TB MG07ACA Series SATA disk drives are available to order today as disk options for select SuperStorage (SSG) server models from Supermicro.

Notes: [1] Definition of capacity: A terabyte (TB) is 1,000,000,000,000 bytes. A computer operating system, however, reports storage capacity using powers of 2 for the definition of 1TB = 2 40 = 1,099,511,627,776 bytes and therefore shows less storage capacity. Available storage capacity (including examples of various media files) will vary based on file size, formatting, settings, software and operating system and/or pre-installed software applications, or media content. Actual formatted capacity may vary. [2] Form Factor: "3.5-inch" means the form factor of HDDs. They do not indicate drive's physical size.

For more information on the MG07ACA Series visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products/enterprise-hdd/mg07acaxxx.html

To view our full line of HDD storage products, please visit: https://toshiba.semicon-storage.com/ap-en/product/storage-products.html

To learn more about Supermicro storage server products and solutions, please visit: http://www.supermicro.com/products/nfo/storage.cfm

