Divers go in to save all remaining Thai boys trapped in cave

Authorities sent in the rescue teams for the third and final stage of retrieving the children trapped in the Tham Luang Nang Non on Tuesday morning.

Four boys and their football coach are waiting to make the long and arduous journey out of the cave complex.

"All five will be brought out at the same time today," said the head of the rescue mission, Narongsak Osottanakornon, on Tuesday.

The final stage of the operation involves 19 rescue workers, and it would also retrieve a doctor and three Thai Navy SEALs who have stayed with the group since they were found over a week ago. The extraction started on Sunday and eight of the children have been successfully brought out.

As of Tuesday morning, the last of the group have spent nearly 16 days underground after being trapped by floodwaters in the cave in northern Thailand. Their disappearance triggered a frantic search as rescuers raced rising water levels at the start of the monsoon season. A British diving team reached the 12 boys and their coach after nine days.

Last Friday, an ex-Navy SEAL died while placing oxygen tanks along the 4.7-kilometer (2.9-mile) evacuation route.

'Happy to get out'

The authorites are still keeping the eight rescued boys away from their parents for fear of infection. However, senior health official Jedsada Chokdumrongsuk said all of them are "healthy and smiling."

"The kids are footballers so they have high immune systems," he added. "Everyone is in high spirits and is happy to get out. But we will have a psychiatrist to evaluate them."

Read more: Psychological impacts of being trapped in a cave

The four boys who were recovered on Sunday are now eating normal food, Jedsada said.

Still, health officials were wary of possible infections "because we have never experienced this kind of issue from a deep cave."

The children, aged between 11 and 16, would likely spend another week in the hospital, according to the official.

dj/jm (AFP, AP, Reuters)

