  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Calm before the storm in Taipei

Amazing view from Taipei's Neihu seen before Typhoon Maria strikes

By  Associated Press
2018/07/10 12:25

Great view from Neihu. (Photo by Eric Williams)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A day before the periphery of Super Typhoon Maria was set to make landfall in Taiwan, an American IT manager captured this photo of the clear blue skies scene over Taipei yesterday.

The photographer, Eric Williams, who works in IT and social media development in Taiwan, says he captured the image from Bishanyan Kaizhang Shengwang Temple (內湖碧山巖) in Taipei's Neihu District yesterday afternoon (July 9).

Williams said he took the photo as part of a series of stills and video in various part of Taipei for his YouTube channel. Since posting the photo last night at 8:30 p.m. on the social media site Reddit, the image has already received 126 upvotes. 


(Photo by Eric Williams)
Neihu
Neihu District
skyline
Taipei Skyline
blue skies
blue sky

RELATED ARTICLES

US sends assistant secretary of state Marie Royce to Taiwan for AIT dedication ceremony
2018/06/11 13:09
New AIT complex in Taipei's Neihu District set to open in September
2018/06/05 17:17
Photo of the Day: Taipei night skyline from Fudekeng
2018/05/31 15:09
Easter lilies blooming at Whitestone Lake in Taipei’s Neihu
2018/05/28 14:42
Time capsule of items symbolizing Taiwan-US relations will commemorate new AIT complex 
2018/05/28 14:18