Rent a tent: Startup matches landowners with campers

BERLIN, N.Y. (AP) — A land-sharing startup called Tentrr matches landowners looking for extra cash with vacationers yearning for solitude under the stars.

The Manhattan-based company's CEO, Michael D'Agostino, says it's like Airbnb for the great outdoors.

The company is backed by $15 million in venture capital and has established 500 sites in the Northeast from Pennsylvania to Maine since it began in 2015 in the Catskills. It plans to launch campsites in southern California soon.

Landowners pay Tentrr $1,500 to set up safari tents and other camping gear and list their sites online. Tentrr gets 20 percent of booking fees, which are generally $100 and up.

The tents are made in Colorado and the deck platforms, picnic tables and other equipment are made at Tentrr's factory in Oneonta, New York.