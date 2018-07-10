Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 012 001 000—4 9 0 Baltimore 000 203 00x—5 10 0

Sabathia, Holder (6), A.Cole (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (6), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Wright Jr. 2-0. L_Sabathia 6-4. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (22). Baltimore, Valencia (9), Trumbo (12).

Texas 000 000 000—0 5 0 Boston 200 000 03x—5 9 1

Minor, Gearrin (6), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Workman (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Leon. W_Rodriguez 11-3. L_Minor 6-5. HRs_Boston, Pearce (1), Martinez (28).

New York 100 210 042—10 17 0 Baltimore 000 000 020— 2 5 1

Cessa, Gallegos (7) and Romine; Y.Ramirez, Meisinger (5), Brach (8), Scott (8), Fry (9) and Sisco. W_Cessa 1-1. L_Y.Ramirez 0-3. Sv_Gallegos (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (7), Romine (5). Baltimore, Beckham (2).

Detroit 003 000 420 0— 9 13 0 Tampa Bay 502 000 200 1—10 17 2

(10 innings)

Liriano, VerHagen (3), Farmer (6), Coleman (7), Wilson (7), Hardy (9) and McCann; Archer, Wood (4), Schultz (7), Kolarek (7), Castillo (7), Stanek (8), Alvarado (8), Romo (8), Andriese (10) and W.Ramos. W_Andriese 2-3. L_Hardy 3-2. HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (13).

Oakland 000 000 110—2 6 0 Houston 000 000 000—0 5 0

Montas, Trivino (7), Treinen (9) and Lucroy; G.Cole, Peacock (7), Harris (7), J.Smith (8) and Federowicz. W_Montas 5-2. L_Peacock 1-4. Sv_Treinen (23). HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (10).

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 010 210 102—7 12 0 Cleveland 000 100 004—5 10 2

DeSclafani, Garrett (8), Rainey (9), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Clevinger, Rzepczynski (7), Otero (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_DeSclafani 4-1. L_Clevinger 7-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (12), Votto (9). Cleveland, Kipnis (8), Alonso (13).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 110 100 000 0—3 10 1 New York 102 000 000 1—4 7 0

(10 innings)

Eflin, E.Ramos (6), Neshek (7), Dominguez (8), Victor Arano (10) and Knapp; Wheeler, Lugo (5), Gsellman (8), Familia (9), T.Peterson (10) and Devin Mesoraco. W_T.Peterson 2-1. L_Victor Arano 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (11). New York, Flores (8), Cabrera (16).

Washington 010 011 000—3 10 0 Pittsburgh 330 000 00x—6 8 0

J.Rodriguez, Grace (6), Kelley (7), J.Miller (8) and Wieters; Nova, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Nova 5-6. L_J.Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (19). HRs_Washington, Soto (9), Harper (22). Pittsburgh, Polanco (13).

Milwaukee 001 100 010 0—3 11 1 Miami 000 100 200 1—4 13 0

(10 innings)

C.Anderson, Jeffress (5), Hader (7), T.Williams (8), Knebel (10) and Nottingham; Urena, Guerra (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ziegler (10) and Holaday. W_Ziegler 1-5. L_Knebel 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (23). Miami, Castro (7), Anderson (7).

Philadelphia 000 030 000—3 2 0 New York 000 000 001—1 2 0

Nola, Hunter (8), Victor Arano (9) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Sewald (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8) and Plawecki. W_Nola 12-2. L_Oswalt 0-2. Sv_Victor Arano (3).