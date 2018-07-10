Monday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE New York 012 001 000—4 9 0 Baltimore 000 203 00x—5 10 0

Sabathia, Holder (6), Cole (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (6), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Wright Jr. 2-0. L_Sabathia 6-4. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (22). Baltimore, Valencia (9), Trumbo (12).

___

Texas 000 000 000—0 5 0 Boston 200 000 03x—5 9 1

Minor, Gearrin (6), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Workman (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Leon. W_Rodriguez 11-3. L_Minor 6-5. HRs_Boston, Pearce (1), Martinez (28).

___

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 010 210 102—7 12 0 Cleveland 000 100 004—5 10 2

DeSclafani, Garrett (8), Rainey (9), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Clevinger, Rzepczynski (7), Otero (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_DeSclafani 4-1. L_Clevinger 7-4. Sv_Iglesias (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (12), Votto (9). Cleveland, Kipnis (8), Alonso (13).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 110 100 000 0—3 10 1 New York 102 000 000 1—4 7 0

(10 innings)

Eflin, Ramos (6), Neshek (7), Dominguez (8), Victor Arano (10) and Knapp; Wheeler, Lugo (5), Gsellman (8), Familia (9), T.Peterson (10) and Devin Mesoraco. W_T.Peterson 2-1. L_Victor Arano 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (11). New York, Flores (8), Cabrera (16).

___

Washington 010 011 000—3 10 0 Pittsburgh 330 000 00x—6 8 0

J.Rodriguez, Grace (6), Kelley (7), J.Miller (8) and Wieters; Nova, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Nova 5-6. L_J.Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (19). HRs_Washington, Soto (9), Harper (22). Pittsburgh, Polanco (13).

___

Milwaukee 001 100 010 0—3 11 1 Miami 000 100 200 1—4 13 0

(10 innings)

C.Anderson, Jeffress (5), Hader (7), T.Williams (8), Knebel (10) and Nottingham; Urena, Guerra (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ziegler (10) and Holaday. W_Ziegler 1-5. L_Knebel 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (23). Miami, Castro (7), Anderson (7).

___

Philadelphia 000 030 000—3 2 0 New York 000 000 001—1 2 0

Nola, Hunter (8), Victor Arano (9) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Sewald (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8) and Plawecki. W_Nola 12-2. L_Oswalt 0-2. Sv_Victor Arano (3).