Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|New York
|012
|001
|000—4
|9
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|203
|00x—5
|10
|0
Sabathia, Holder (6), Cole (7) and Higashioka; Yacabonis, Wright Jr. (6), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Wright Jr. 2-0. L_Sabathia 6-4. Sv_Britton (2). HRs_New York, Stanton (22). Baltimore, Valencia (9), Trumbo (12).
___
|Texas
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
|Boston
|200
|000
|03x—5
|9
|1
Minor, Gearrin (6), Chavez (8) and Chirinos; Rodriguez, Hembree (6), Workman (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Leon. W_Rodriguez 11-3. L_Minor 6-5. HRs_Boston, Pearce (1), Martinez (28).
___
|New York
|100
|210
|042—10
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|020—
|2
|5
|1
Cessa, Gallegos (7) and Romine; Y.Ramirez, Meisinger (5), Brach (8), Scott (8), Fry (9) and Sisco. W_Cessa 1-1. L_Y.Ramirez 0-3. Sv_Gallegos (1). HRs_New York, Gardner (7), Romine (5). Baltimore, Beckham (2).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|010
|210
|102—7
|12
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|004—5
|10
|2
DeSclafani, Garrett (8), Rainey (9), Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Clevinger, Rzepczynski (7), Otero (8), Tomlin (9) and Gomes. W_DeSclafani 4-1. L_Clevinger 7-4. Sv_Iglesias (18). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler (12), Votto (9). Cleveland, Kipnis (8), Alonso (13).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|110
|100
|000
|0—3
|10
|1
|New York
|102
|000
|000
|1—4
|7
|0
Eflin, Ramos (6), Neshek (7), Dominguez (8), Victor Arano (10) and Knapp; Wheeler, Lugo (5), Gsellman (8), Familia (9), T.Peterson (10) and Devin Mesoraco. W_T.Peterson 2-1. L_Victor Arano 1-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (11). New York, Flores (8), Cabrera (16).
___
|Washington
|010
|011
|000—3
|10
|0
|Pittsburgh
|330
|000
|00x—6
|8
|0
J.Rodriguez, Grace (6), Kelley (7), J.Miller (8) and Wieters; Nova, R.Rodriguez (6), E.Santana (8), Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Nova 5-6. L_J.Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Vazquez (19). HRs_Washington, Soto (9), Harper (22). Pittsburgh, Polanco (13).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|100
|010
|0—3
|11
|1
|Miami
|000
|100
|200
|1—4
|13
|0
C.Anderson, Jeffress (5), Hader (7), T.Williams (8), Knebel (10) and Nottingham; Urena, Guerra (6), Steckenrider (8), Barraclough (9), Ziegler (10) and Holaday. W_Ziegler 1-5. L_Knebel 2-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Aguilar (23). Miami, Castro (7), Anderson (7).
___
|Philadelphia
|000
|030
|000—3
|2
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|001—1
|2
|0
Nola, Hunter (8), Victor Arano (9) and Alfaro; Oswalt, Sewald (7), Rhame (8), Blevins (8) and Plawecki. W_Nola 12-2. L_Oswalt 0-2. Sv_Victor Arano (3).