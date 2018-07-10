HSR runs as planned on July 10, decision for July 11 service announced later today

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's High Speed Rail (HSR) system will run as planned today (July 10) and a decision on tomorrow's service will be made later today, as Super Typhoon Maria bears down on Taiwan, reported CNA.

A decision on tomorrow's service will be announced before 8.00 p.m. today, reports say.

Super Typhoon Maria will make landfall in northern Taiwan on July 10, bringing strong winds and heavy rain across northern and central Taiwan during the afternoon and evening.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation said it had set up a typhoon response center and work to safeguard railway assets from damage had been completed.

Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation called for people near to the railway line to secure anything that has the potential to be blown away to ensure safe running of the trains.

In preparation for the typhoon, a series of office and school closures have been announced in northern and Eastern Taiwan.

HSR announcements can be viewed on their official website.