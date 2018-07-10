Philippine President Duterte willing to step down if new constitution approved

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A draft of a new Philippine constitution, which would allow President Rodrigo Duterte to cling to power for another eight years, was submitted to the Office of the President on July 9, reports said.

Speculation has been rife about the purpose of the proposed constitution, which will grant the 73-year-old Philippine president a chance to extend his stay in office beyond the termination of his six-year term in 2022, according to Associated Press.

Duterte has dismissed such suspicions, arguing that the implementation of a federal system will divert power away from Manila elites and help strike peace deals with insurgent groups who have demanded greater regional autonomy in the country’s south, reported Jakata Post.

"It's to remove all suspicions and I am tired, ready to give it to somebody else," Presidential spokesman Harry Roque quoted Duterte as saying, adding that the president mulls stepping down as early as next year should the overhaul of the Philippines’ political institutions be ratified.

A Federal Republic of 18 federal regions, each with a governor, regional assembly and regional Supreme Court, will replace current system under the draft charter. Duterte will review the draft before endorsing it during his State of the Nation Address on July 23, and then forwarding the document fo Congress for a vote, according to Rappler.