Airlines announce cancellations at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport as Typhoon Maria nears

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Multiple cancellations and delays have been announced for today (July 10) at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport as the periphery of Super Typhoon Maria is expected to make landfall in Taiwan around 5 p.m. this evening, reported CNA.

EVA Air

EVA Air announced that Taoyuan-Okinawa flights BR186 and BR185 have been canceled. In addition, it announced that from 5 p.m. this evening to 12 p.m. tomorrow, all of its flights from from Taoyuan International Airport and Taipei Songshan Airport will be postponed or canceled. The airline also advised its passengers to check its website for updates the status of various flights.

China Airlines

China Airlines (CAL) announced that Taoyuan-Ryukyu flights CI-120/121/122/123 will be delayed until Wednesday, with the numbers changed to CI-3120/3121/3122/3123. In addition, all flights which were due to take off from Taoyuan to Europe, the U.S., Canada, and Australia will depart before 8 p.m.

Tigerair

Tigerair Taiwan announced it will cancel the following flights: IT203 Tokyo Narita to Taoyuan, IT230/IT231/IT232/IT233 Taoyuan to Okinawa Naha, IT288/IT289 Kaohsiung to Okinawa Naha, IT306/IT307/IT308 Taoyuan to Macau, and IT505/IT506 Taoyuan to Bangkok Don Muang.

Tigerair flight IT216 Taoyuan-Tokyo Haneda will take off earlier than scheduled at 3:45 pm and will be diverted to Tokyo Narita Airport. Flight IT214 from Taoyuan to Okayama took off at ahead of schedule at 8:30 am and flight IT215 from Okayama to Taoyuan will take off ahead of schedule at 12:55 pm.

Tigerair flight IT611 from Daegu to Taoyuan time is on schedule, but will be diverted to Kaohsiung Airport. Tigerair flight IT255 from Sendai to Taoyuan, flights IT2232/IT2233 from Taoyuan to Okinawa Naha, flight IT213 from Osaka Kansai to Taoyuan, flight IT304 from Macau to Taoyuan are all being moved to Wednesday, and their new departure times will be announced later.

Far Eastern Air Transport

Far Eastern Air Transport (FAT), announced that it will cancel the following flights: FE8025/FE8027/FE027 Taipei to Penghu, FE8026/FE8828/FE8028/FE028 Penghu to Taipei, FE3055/FE3355/FE3059 Taichung to Penghu, FE3056/FE3060 Penghu to Taichung, FE6081 /FE6085/FE6885/FE6087/FE087 Kaohsiung to Penghu, FE6082/FE6086/FE6088/FE088/FE6886 Penghu to Kaohsiung.

In addition, the following FAT flights to and from Taipei or Taichung to Kinmen will also be delayed until 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday: FE071 Taipei to Kinmen, FE8070/FE072/FE070 Kinmen to Taipei, FE1059 Taichung to Kinmen and FE1060 Kinmen to Taichung.

FAT says its Cambodian partner JC Airlines will move all flights scheduled today from Taipei to Phnom Penh to tomorrow.

Mandarin Airlines

Mandarin Airlines announced that all flights to and from Taitung, Kinmen and Penghu will be canceled today after 2 p.m. Flights from to and from Taichung or Kaohsiung and Kinmen, Penghu and Hualien will be canceled after 6 p.m. today.

Peach Aviation

Peach Aviation announced yesterday that it has canceled eight flights involving Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, Kaohsiung International Airport and Japan. The flights include: MM0921 Okinawa Naha to Taoyuan, MM0922 Taoyuan to Okinawa, M0933 Okinawa Naha to Kaohsiung, MM0934 Kaohsiung to Okinawa Naha, MM0925 Okinawa Naha, Taoyuan, M0775 Sendai to Taoyuan, MM0926 Taoyuan to Okinawa Naha, MM0858 Taoyuan to Tokyo Haneda.