BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 72 279 72 96 .344 Altuve Hou 92 361 61 122 .338 JMartinez Bos 86 332 66 110 .331 Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330 Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312 MMachado Bal 89 343 44 107 .312 Brantley Cle 78 318 47 98 .308 Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307 MDuffy TB 73 288 28 88 .306 Gurriel Hou 72 290 40 88 .303 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 59; 2 tied at 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.