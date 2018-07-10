  1. Home
Taiwan donates NT$6 million to Japan for flood reconstruction

Taiwan’s aid continues a long history of mutual support in disaster support

By Scott Morgan,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/10 10:28

Aftermath of flooding and landslides in Kumano town, Hiroshima prefecture, July 9. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs pledged in a statement on July 9 to donate NT$6 million (US$197,612) to Japan, in order to help Japan recover from recent heavy rain which resulted in over 100 killed and widespread damage.

The statement expressed the people of Taiwan's concern and said the aid was in demonstration of care and Japan-Taiwan friendship.

Heavy rain led to flooding and landslides, which reportedly left 122 people dead and another 80 currently unaccounted for. Thousands of homes were destroyed and the full cost of the disaster is being calculated.

The aid comes after Taiwan President Tsai (蔡英文) offered her condolences and said Taiwan is ready and willing to provide the necessary support to Japan, in a Japanese language tweet on July 7.

Taiwan hopes for reconstruction to occur as soon as possible, and for the affected people to return to normalcy, the statement added.

Taiwan's aid comes after a long history of Taiwan and Japan supporting each in the aftermath of natural disasters.
