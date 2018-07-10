Cities, counties across northern Taiwan announce closures this afternoon for Typhoon Maria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a land warning was issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) for Super Typhoon Maria at 11:30 p.m. last night and as the eye of the storm is just 620 kilometers east of Yilan, much of Taiwan north of Chuanghua and Hualien will likely see powerful winds and heavy rain starting early this evening and well until Wednesday morning, official office and school closures are being announced across northern and eastern Taiwan for this afternoon (July 10).

The following are known office and school closures thus far for today:

Northern Taiwan:

Keelung City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Taipei City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

New Taipei City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Taoyuan City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m. (Fuxing District offices and schools close at 12 p.m.)

Hsinchu City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Hsinchu County: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Miaoli County: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Eastern Taiwan:

Yilan County: Offices and schools close at 3 p.m.