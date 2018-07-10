  1. Home
  2. Society

Cities, counties across northern Taiwan announce closures this afternoon for Typhoon Maria

Taipei, New Taipei, Keelung other northern Taiwan cities will close offices at 4 p.m. today as Super Typhoon Maria bears down on Taiwan

  2363
By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/10 10:24

Image from Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) Facebook page.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- As a land warning was issued by the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) for Super Typhoon Maria at 11:30 p.m. last night and as the eye of the storm is just 620 kilometers east of Yilan, much of Taiwan north of Chuanghua and Hualien will likely see powerful winds and heavy rain starting early this evening and well until Wednesday morning, official office and school closures are being announced across northern and eastern Taiwan for this afternoon (July 10). 

The following are known office and school closures thus far for today:

Northern Taiwan:

Keelung City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Taipei City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

New Taipei City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Taoyuan City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m. (Fuxing District offices and schools close at 12 p.m.)

Hsinchu City: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Hsinchu County: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Miaoli County: Offices and schools close at 4 p.m.

Eastern Taiwan:

Yilan County: Offices and schools close at 3 p.m.
typhoon
Super Typhoon Maria
Typhoon Maria
school closures
office closures

RELATED ARTICLES

Land warning issued for Super Typhoon Maria as it nears Taiwan
2018/07/10 00:41
4,000 people ferried off Orchid Island, Green Island in Taiwan 
2018/07/09 17:20
Peach cancels 8 Taiwan-Japan flights on July 10, owing to Super Typhoon Maria
2018/07/09 17:04
Sea warning issued in Taiwan for Super Typhoon Maria
2018/07/09 15:01
Update: Super Typhoon Maria poised to pounce on Taiwan Tuesday
2018/07/09 09:56